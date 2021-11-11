The Nigerian Institute of Architects, Enugu State Chapter on November 4 held its annual Architect Frank Nwabuora Mbanefo Memorial Lecture in Enugu with a good number of professionals and stakeholders in the built environment honoured with different categories of awards.

This year’s event which held at Amadeo Event Centre featured a technical session with the topic “Finding your place in Architecture” and an award and dinner session.

Award recipients in the chapter awards Category included Chidozie Onwu, Dominic Nwagbo and Prof. Augustine Nwagbara. Those in the service awards category are Moses Ajah and Chioma Wogu-Ogbonna while Munachiso Okorocha, Chief Loretta Aniagolu and Rev. Ugo Chime where honoured in the Enugu State built environment category.

Professionals honoured for their contribution to the growth of the architecture profession include: Muri Babaji, Ramatu Aliyu, Musa Sada, Festus Fawohunre, Umar Murnai Saulawa, Umaru Karaye, Amos Igwegbe, Amaugo Ugoji.

Others are Edmund Onochie, C.T.M.N Madubuko, Daniel Nwankwo, Donald Nwandu and Gabriel Ajayi.

