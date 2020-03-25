Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) has halted all its monthly technical committee meetings until further notice and urged member companies to activate their business continuity strategies to ensure quality service delivery amidst the disruption being experienced from coronavirus pandemic.

A statement signed by the Controller/Head, Human Resource, Administration and Corporate Communications, Davis Iyasere, said the Association would encourage members to hold virtual meetings where necessary. It also confirmed the postponement of the 47th AIO conference and annual general assembly originally scheduled to hold in Lagos from May 31 to June 4, 2020 to October 3-7 2020 tentatively.

Director-General of the Association, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, said the decision to postpone the conference already ratified by the executive committee of African Insurance Organisation at its meeting on 20th March 2020, followed the outbreak of the dreaded Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, the NIA had made elaborate arrangements to host the 47th AIO Conference and Annual General Assembly but made a decision to postpone it after taking into consideration the general mood of the country and the world over; and the safety and wellbeing of the local participants and foreign delegates.

Ilori expressed gratitude to all the partners who had agreed to sponsor the conference and hoped that in spite of the postponement, the Association will get greater support during the conference in October by which time the virus would have abated.

She said: “We thank all the stakeholders for their support and understanding at this time and wish to assure them that Nigeria will still host a memorable conference on the new date.

“Whilst we encourage members of the public to observe all precautionary measures including observing the requisite social distancing and working from home, they are reminded of the need to stay safe and also stay insured all the time.

“Members of the public should minimise physical visits and transact their insurance businesses including claims processing by using the various alternative channels provided by member companies. For purchase of third party motor Insurance, they can visit the association’s online platform for purchase of third party motor vehicle insurance on https://www.niip.ng or call telephone no: 0817-078-4444 as it presents the unique experience of convenience of purchase from the comfort of their homes.

“The Local Organising Committee commends Federal Government and Lagos State Government for all their efforts and measures to curtail the spread of the virus. This is also the time for member companies to activate their business continuity strategies to ensure quality service delivery despite the disruption being experienced.

“The health and general wellbeing of the nation – families, partners, clients, consultants, staff and other stakeholders including our immediate community remain the major concern of the Insurance industry at this critical time. The general rules for avoiding the spread of the virus include but not limited to the following;

“Avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough; Avoid shaking of hands when greeting people and maintain social distancing at all times.

“Avoid large gatherings, and gatherings in smaller public spaces such as pubs, cinemas, restaurants, theatres, bars, clubs and even religious gatherings! Keep in touch with family and friends using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media,” she advised.

She concluded by imploring members of the public to abide by government’s directives of the matter until a solution is found adding that, they should please contact the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for any suspected case of Coronavirus on the following toll-free lines: 0800-97000-10, 0708-711- 0839, 0809, 955 – 5577.