From Aidoghie Paulinus, New York

The Republic of Nicaragua has called for stronger bilateral cooperation with Nigerian government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada Colindres, made the call during a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

In his remarks, Onyeama conveyed the fraternal greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari to President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua.

Onyeama said Nigeria appreciated Nicaragua for the many years of cooperation and looked forward to closer cooperation between both countries to maintain the solidarity.

Colindres thanked Onyeama for the warm wishes of President Buhari, saying that Nicaragua is always at the disposal of Nigeria and looking forward to always strengthening bilateral relations between both countries and expanding to even investment to continue working in the bilateral relations. Colindres also said Nicaragua had always appreciated the kindness of Nigeria and recalled his last visit to Nigeria in November, 2019, and the kindness extended to him and his delegation by Onyeama.

He said he thought it wise to do a follow up on the agreements signed during the visit which were under consideration.

Colindres reiterated Nicaragua’s support for the Nigerian candidature for the International Maritime Organisation and appreciated Nigeria’s support for its candidature for the International Law Commission. Colindres also reiterated Nicaragua’s support for Nigeria’s candidature for the United Nations Security Council in 2024-2025 period.

