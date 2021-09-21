From Aidoghie Paulinus, New York

The Republic of Nicaragua has called for stronger bilateral cooperation with the Government of Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada Colindres, made the call during a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

In his remarks, Onyeama conveyed the fraternal greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari to President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua.

Onyeama said Nigeria appreciated Nicaragua very much for the many years of cooperation and looked forward to closer cooperation between both countries to maintain solidarity.

On his part, Colindres thanked Onyeama for the warm wishes of President Buhari, saying that Nicaragua is always at the disposal of Nigeria and looking forward to always strengthening bilateral relations between both countries and expanding to even investment to continue working in the bilateral relations.

Colindres also said Nicaragua had always appreciated the kindness of Nigeria and recalled his last visit to Nigeria in November 2019, and the kindness extended to him and his delegation by Onyeama.

The Nicaragua Foreign Minister further said he thought it wise to do a follow up on the agreements signed during the visit which were under consideration.

He stated that Nicaragua will continue to strengthen their support with Nigeria in different international fora in exchange for the candidatures in a different forum and will continue to do so, supporting Nigeria in all the organisations that Nigerians are vying for.

Colindres reiterated Nicaragua’s support for the Nigerian candidature for the International Maritime Organisation and appreciated Nigeria’s support for its candidature for the International Law Commission.

Colindres also reiterated Nicaragua’s support for Nigeria’s candidature for the United Nations Security Council in the 2024 to 2025 period.

He appreciated Nigeria’s historical solidarity with Nicaragua which Nigeria has maintained over the years and defending international law by abiding by the charter of the United Nations and the coexistence amongst both countries.

Onyeama further expressed the appreciation of Nigeria to Nicaragua for their support in multilateral agreements.

He assured the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister that Nigeria’s support for its candidate vying for the International Law Commission office was done, including other candidates the country had.

Onyeama also assured Colindres that Nigeria will ensure that all pending agreements are signed very quickly to form a good basis, a framework for more cooperation between both countries both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

