The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) has concluded arrangements to host its 2020 virtual annual conference and investiture, begin on November 18.

Mrs. Shola Oshodi-John, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, said conference would be held virtually in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

She also said the 2020 annual conference and investiture will be held online with technical partnership from the Arbitration Place, Canada and support from several international organisations like ArbitralWomen, Association for the Promotion of Arbitration in Africa (APAA), Organisation for the Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa (OHADA), Institute of Transnational Arbitration (ITA), the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), and others.

The Theme of the three-day conference is: ‘Making Arbitration (and ARD) Work for Africa.’

In the course of the three-days programme, several papers will be delivered by prominent individuals in various fields and from around the world

Participants at the event will be welcomed by Chief Afe Babalola, president and chairman of the institute.

Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, President Court of Appeal, Nigeria, is also expected to be the guest of honour on the opening day.

Two keynote addresses are scheduled for the first day. The first address, ‘Making Arbitration Work for Africa: Rethinking investment Treaties and Sustainable Development for Africa,’ will be taken by George Kahale III, Chairman, Curtis Mallet-Prevost, Cotts and Mosel LLP, Washington DC, USA.

The second address, ‘Exploring the institutional opportunities in mediation of Investor – State Disputes in Africa, an ICSID Perspective,’ will be delivered by Martina Polasek, Deputy Secretary General International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Washington DC, USA.

The investiture and award ceremony are scheduled for the 10th day of the Conference.