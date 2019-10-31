Damiete Braide

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NiCArbOrg), Mrs Shola Oshodi-John, has said the institute would celebrate its 40th anniversary with an annual conference with the theme, Building a Culture of Arbitration and Sustainable Institutions in West Africa, in Lagos.

She made this known in an interactive session with media executives at the institute’s headquarters in Lagos.

According to the Registrar, notable speakers across the world would grace the occasion which would be followed by a building launch. Other activities lined for the occasion include induction of 550 members, discussions on innovation and current trends on international arbitration, revisit of agreements signed by Nigeria some decades ago, pondering if these agreements are true or not.

“ The institute has come of age, as the adage says, a fool at 40 is a fool for ever but at 40, the institute is no longer a baby but will continue to drive the process in ensuring that arbitration practice in Nigeria finds its foothold. He disclosed the major focus of the conference was for the institute to work towards a national arbitration policy that will govern and state in clear terms how the practice of arbitration would be done in Nigeria.