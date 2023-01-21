French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice have now jumped to the front queue in the chase for Terem Moffi after they put in an improved offer of €20 Million for the Super Eagles striker.

Ouest-France has reported that Nice, who are known as The Eagles (Les Aiglons) have now offered a deal estimated at €20m with €17m paid upfront and €3m worth of bonuses.

to his club (FC Lorient) to accept or again reject.”

Ineos-owned Nice have already offered €15m and €18m, but both offers were rejected by Lorient.

A physical, fast and powerful forward, Moffi scored 35 goals in 90 games since his arrival in Brittany two years ago for an €8m fee.

His contract expires in 2024.