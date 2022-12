The Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has been a subject of speculation when it comes to leaving FC Nantes.

Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Olympic Marseille, were among the teams looking for Simon before kick off of the regular season.

Will Moses Simon finally make that move in this January transfer window? With almost 1 and half years left in his contract.

FC Nantes should be willing to sell one of their most priced assets of late, and not allow the player to leave for free.