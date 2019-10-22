Trinidad and Tobago born rapper and singer, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty a.k.a Nicki Minaj and music industry professional, Kenneth Petty are officially married.

The rap star made this announcement via her Instagram page @ nickiminaj on Tuesday, Oct. 22, where she shared a video captioned,“I do” to Kenneth Petty.

The singer captioned the video with her new name, “ Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19”.

She also shared a video on her instagram page with mugs on which was inscribed “Mrs” and “Mr” respectively and two hats with “Bride” written on one and “Groom” on the other.

Thirty Mile Zone (TMZ), an online tabloid news website, reports that while Nicki and Kenneth were at the marriage registry back in August 2019, she agreed to change her name from Onika Tanya Maraj to Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

Apparently, Nicki Minaj got married to Petty on Monday, Oct. 21, in a secret ceremony because the media was kept in the dark.

The singer’s trip to the altar has been in speculation for some time now but was recently spotted at a marriage registry with Kenneth Petty, where she went to change her name.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the 36 year old singer and the 41 year old music professional, started dating in December 2018. (NAN)