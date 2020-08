Perpetua Egesimba

South Africa-based Nigerian rapper, Nicholas Ebanehita Ogbeifun aka Nico Dorja has promised to unleash a number of artistes through his new record label, JDorj World Entertainment.

The talented songwriter, rapper and performer recently released his highly anticipated project, Halele. The single, Sample Your Baka further confirmed Dorja’s versatility as an artiste and the song is currently gaining good number of streams from major music platforms in Nigeria.