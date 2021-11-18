From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Thursday visited the Ambassador of Cote D’ivoire to Nigeria, Amb. Traore Kallilou in Abuja, demanding full autopsy and justice surrounding the circumstances that led to death of Itunu Babalola in that country.

The NIDCOM boss presented a protest letter to the Ambassador requesting a blow by blow account that culminated in the death of a Nigerian Girl, Itunu Babalola.

This is even as she stressed on the need for Nigerians in the Diaspora to always be good Ambassadors of the country by obeying the laws of their host countries as well as use their real identity in whatever they do and also register their presence in Nigerian Missions in their places of residence.

In his response, Kallilou pledged full cooperation to ensure that nothing is swept under carpet and autopsy report monitored and published forthwith.

It could be recalled that Itunu’s house in Abidjan Cote D’ivoire was burgled and in her bid to get justice she took the case to the police for proper investigation.

While filling the case, she used Miss Becky Paul instead of her real name Itunu Babalola to write her statement and the case unfortunately turned against her as she was later accused of Human Trafficking.

