(Maureen Okon, NAN)

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has paid tribute to late Sen. Bayo Osinowo.

Dabiri-Erewa paid her tribute in a statement signed by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of the commission, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, Allah says in the Holy Qur’an 7 verse 34: ‘To every people is a term appointed: when their term is reached, not an hour can they cause delay…’

‘I received the news of the final return to Allah on June 15, of Senator Osinowo, with a heavy heart. I was perturbed with feelings of emptiness and stunned to speechlessness.

‘…Those Foremost (in Faith)…” Qur’an 56 verse 10, is a strong message to me and all people of good conscience to prepare for the ultimate.

‘The time is drawing near; the clock is ticking; hours, minutes and seconds are counting. Death is always lurking around. It is no respecter of gender, social status or social stratification, religion, ethnicity or race.

‘As the senator representing my constituency, Senator Bayo Osinowo, was a consummate politician, friendly, with a great sense of humour, generous and down to earth,’ she said.

Dabiri-Elewa added: ‘I pray Allah to console his aged mother, wife, children and other immediate family members, his political associates as well as the APC family, and make his final resting place al-Jannatul Firdaus, Aamin.’