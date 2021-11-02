From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has debunked the appointment of “Diaspora Shadow Ministers” by one Kenneth Gbandi, a former Chairman, NIDO Europe.

In a statement signed by the Commission’s secretary, Dr Sule Bassi for NiDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the commission said that there was no truth in the purported appointment, saying that the the Nigerian democratic space and practice does not recognize shadow cabinet in the Nigerian Constitution.

The false appointment of the “Diaspora Shadow Ministers” indicated that diasporas are being asked to be part of “African Democratic Process” which incidentally has the same acronym with a Political Party in Nigeria for which Mr Kenneth Gbandi is a member.

NiDCOM said “the Nigerian democratic space and practice does not recognize shadow cabinet in the Nigerian Constitution.

“Who is the “Diaspora Shadow Ministers” anchoring on?

“We in Nigeria only recognize the cabinet of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) government who was duly elected at the last Presidential Elections in 2019.”

The Commission adviced Nigerians not be used by anyone desperately seeking political powers in the Diaspora community and in Nigeria.

The statement read in part “NiDCOM therefore warns members of the Nigerians in Diaspora community to beware of being used by anyone seeking every desperate moves to be relevant politically in the Diaspora community and in Nigeria.

“While acknowledging the rights of all and sundry to free association, it must be noted that this so – called DSM as being deployed by Mr Kenneth Gbandi to further his objectives that for now we do not seem to know. The question on the lips of observers is as to whether he is forming a parallel government abroad, while hiding under the shadow of diaspora and political formation.

“Already three (3) of the appointees, had declined the appointment and membership of this group.

“It is therefore imperative to also urge all Nigerians in the Diaspora to shun what is not right and be good ambassadors of Nigeria wherever they find themselves.”

