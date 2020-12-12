From Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja
Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has successfully facilitated the return to the country of Miss Omowunmi Rhoda Aladeboyeje, who was rescued from Cairo, Egypt.
This is even as the Chair- man/CEO, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to youths travelling out to be purposeful and beware of dangerous people, trafficking them out for their selfish and personal gains.
Dabiri-Erewa was rep- resented by Mr Ayo Okuribido who led a delegation of NIDCOM staff to receive Aladeboyeje at Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos in the early hours of Saturday.
In a statement by Head, Media and Public Relations Unit NIDCOM, AbdurRahman Balogun, the CEO thanked the Nigerian mission in Cairo for their prompt intervention. Rhoda was profiled by Immigration officials on her return, and handed over to NAPTIP, in the presence of a representative of the family, Engr Benjamin Akinbobola.
She said Rhoda’s story was the same as that of many victims, lured abroad under the guise of securing them a job.
She restated her appeals to Nigerians especially the youths trooping out of the country in search of an elusive greener pasture, insisting that traffickers must be arrested, named, shamed and punished for this dastardly act.
Dabiri-Erewa thanked God for Rhoda for making it back to Nigeria alive and urged her not to be tempted to em- bark on such journey again.
Rhoda, 35, arrived Nigeria on Saturday at 4.50 am via Royal Air Maroc.
She was trafficked on March 17, 2020 and claimed to be sexually harassed on a regular basis, beaten frequently and home imprisoned sometimes.
Rhoda, a mother of four, was trafficked by her immediate elder brother who claimed there was a nursing job opportunity in America.
