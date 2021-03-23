From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Abia State for being the first state in the country to have its own Diaspora Commission.

According to a statement by NiDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Chairman/CEO Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa said Abians have made history with the passage of the bill by the Abia State House of Assembly.

She expressed her appreciation to Abia legislators as well as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who she described as a diaspora-friendly governor for making history with the passage of the bill.

She also thanked Dr Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, for her diligence and consistency in ensuring the passage of the bill.

Dabiri-Erewa urged other states in the country to follow the footsteps of Abia, adding that the Commission will provide a veritable platform to tap into the enormous human resources of Abians in the diaspora, who, working with Abians at home, would contribute to rapid development of the state.

The bill, H.A.B. 21, tagged “The Abians in Diaspora Commission Bill, 2020,” was sponsored by Hon Onyekwere Mike Ukoha, representing Arochukwu state constituency.

According to the Speaker, ‘this law might be cited as “The Abians in Diaspora Commission Law” and shall come into force this day 22nd of March, 2021.’