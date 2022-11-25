The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), on Thursday presented relief materials to aid flood victims in Bayelsa State.

The news of the humanitarian act is contained in a statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

It stated that Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, commended the donors for the relief materials provided in assisting flood victims in Bayelsa State.

Making the presentation on behalf of the NiDCOM Chairman, the Secretary to the Commission, Engr. Sule Bassi, handed over 200 units of PhermaNets and 100 cartons of Indomie Instant Noodles to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for onward delivery to all victims affected by flood in Bayelsa State.

Bassi stated that there are over 17 million Nigerians in the diaspora, who are part and parcel of this great country Nigeria, highlighting President Muhammadu Buhari’s three-Point Diaspora Agenda.

It includes: “Diaspora are our ambassadors; diaspora must excel in whatever they do and diaspora must never forget home by giving back.

Receiving the palliatives, Mr. Alhassan Nuhu, Director, Relief and Rehabilitation Department at NEMA, expressed gratitude to NAPAC for their continued support and singular show of solidarity with the flood victims and Nigerians as a whole.

He assured the members of NAPAC that the relief materials would be dispatched immediately to Yenegoa, the capital city of Bayelsa, for onward distribution to the affected people.

Mr. Nuhu added that the zeal of NAPAC to assist their compatriots in need is far bigger than any relief materials provided, saying “come and eat is even sweeter than eating”.

He further urged other public-spirited individuals and associations, wherever they are, to support the effort of the government in reaching out to those who are most vulnerable in terms of flood and other disasters. (NAN)