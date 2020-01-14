Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are to partner on issues relating to Nigerian students in the Diaspora who have completed their studies and willing to come home for national service.

Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this when she visited to the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps in Abuja, yesterday.

She said the second and third generations of Nigerian youths in the Diaspora needed to be properly and adequately sensitied on the importance of coming back home and contribute to the growth and development of their country.

Dabiri-Erewa requested the establishment of a Diaspora-NYSC Desk office for stronger and better collaboration between the two agencies.

Director General NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim assured that the NYSC will create Diaspora Desk Office as well as engage NIDCOM in robust sensitisation of Young Adult in the Diaspora to come back home for National Service.

He also promised to liaise with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition Training for Corps Members upon completion of their service year.