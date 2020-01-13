Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are to partner on issues relating to Nigerian students in the diaspora who have completed their studies and are willing to come back home for the mandatory one-year National Service.

NIDCOM Chairman/CEO Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps in Abuja on Monday.

According to her, second and third generations Nigerian youths in the diaspora need to be properly and adequately sensitised on the importance of coming back home and contributing to the growth and development of the country.

Dabiri-Erewa further requested the establishment of a Diaspora-NYSC Desk office for stronger and better collaboration between the two agencies.

On his part, NYSC Director-General Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim assured that the Corps will create a Diaspora Desk Office as well as engage NIDCOM in robust sensitisation of young adults in the diaspora to come back home for the National Service.

He also promised to liaise with the Commission for entrepreneurship and skills acquisition training for Corps members upon completion of their service year.