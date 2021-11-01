The Chapel Hill Denham Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) has announced that it recently reached financial close for N3 billion Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) project at the Lagos State University (LASU). The project is being implemented by Advent Integrated Services Limited (Advent) under a long-term concession granted by the Lagos State Government. The project’s scope includes design, construction, operations and management of 1,128 bed spaces spread across three accommodation blocks at LASU’s Ojo campus. The PBSA will be equipped with amenities such as laundromats, cafeteria, retail stores and state-of-the-art common and reading rooms. The project is scheduled to be completed in time for the new academic session in 2022.

NIDF’s funding directly supports Nigeria’s efforts towards UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG4 (Quality Education), SDG 8 (Decent Work) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .