Coordinator of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), in Guandong, Peoples Republic of China, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has called on the Federal Government to deploy its financial capacity to carry out enlightenment campaigns in major markets across the country against the dangers of engaging in sharp practices abroad.

Mbisiogu, who spoke to Daily Sun, from China, said the campaign was imperative, as many potential perpetrators are ignorant.

He said these against the backdrop of the sentencing of eight Nigerians to death, for armed robbery, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Said Mbisiogu: “It unfortunate and it will worsen our image in UAE. With this one, there will be more stringent policies, which could affect Nigerians, who visit with good intentions.

“It is quite unfortunate because, it will affect those going for good purposes. It means that the Immigration will be harsh on Nigerians coming to Dubai. I am pleading with Nigerians in Diaspora to be good ambassadors and stop battering our image.

“I learned that Nigerians are being arrested in Asian countries, including China, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia; almost on a daily basis, for the wrong reasons. If we don’t change, we will continue to face harassment.

“The federal government should use its financial capacity to work with market leaders or hold town hall meeting where it would speak to their members on the dangers of carrying drugs or accepting any parcel you don’t know its content.

“A massive campaign should be done because some of the potential couriers are ignorant. Also, our host countries should not treat Nigerians like those questionable persons they have arrested. Many Nigerians are doing legitimate businesses abroad.”

Mbisiogu called on the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to take the campaign to countries where such crimes are rampant. He specifically mentioned China and Malaysia, where over 1, 000 Nigerians are awaiting trial and others on death row.

The Blue Diamond boss noted that, for a long time, the issue of narcotics trade, among a few Nigerians, is being discussed “without any proactive measures in reducing this ugly situation that have damaged our image abroad. It is high time the federal government started putting more effort by creating conducive environment for industries to thrive and, in turn, create more job opportunity for Nigerian people or else we will continue to loss our young ones who are the future leaders of our dear country.”