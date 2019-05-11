A cross section of Nigerians in Europe on Friday lauded the appointment of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission.

In various interviews with the Europe Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), they unanimously described Dabiri-Erewa as the “best person for the job”.

Mr Bayo Adekeye, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Belgium said that Dabiri-Erewa had already shown her passion and commitment to matters affecting Nigerians in Diaspora globally while in her position as SSA to the President.

“Her appointment as Chairman Diaspora Commission gives all Nigerians in Diaspora hope that the Commission will embark on immediate resolution of matters and concerns affecting Nigerians in Diaspora. Especially in areas such as improved consular services at Embassies and the right to Diaspora voting,” Adekeye said.

In the same vein, Mr Celeste Ugochukwu, Chairman NIDO Swiss, commended the Federal Government and Senate President Bukola Saraki for the appointment and for also actualising the dream for a Diaspora Commission.

While stressing the need for continued collaboration with NIDO, Ugochukwu listed Diaspora voting and policies up scaling Diaspora remittances for investment as burning issues the Commission should focus on.