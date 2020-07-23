Emma Emeozor

The Federal Government has been commended for evacuating Nigerians stranded at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand.

In a letter of appreciation to the Federal Government through the Nigerian ambassador to Thailand, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the Nigerian in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Thailand, described the government gesture as “life-saving efforts.”

Following reports of the case of three Nigerians stranded in Thailand, relevant agencies of government had intervened and engaged the government of Thailand, leading to the successful the evacuation of the Nigerians.

In the letter signed by the president of the organisation, Dr. Nwafor C. Lloyd and the Secretary, Mr Chris C. Mbazuigwe, NIDO said the evacuation exercise “has not only given relief to those rescued, but has also reassured Nigerians in diaspora that in time of calamity, the whole country stands firmly united.”

The group said “the grit, determination and empathy demonstrated by the government goes to prove that the true test of character lies in adversity.”

NIDO also commended the government for acceding to its appeal of May 17 to rescind its decision not to pay for the quarantine and isolation of Nigerians, including their accommodation.

The group took particular note of the role played by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gidayelda Mustapha and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.