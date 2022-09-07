From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) has reaffirmed its commitment to boost Nigerian economy through mobilising the vast resources of manpower, technological know-how and wealth of knowledge among Nigerians living abroad towards building a greater country.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of NIDOA, Engr. Tope Esan, stated this during the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the organisation held at the Nigeria Consulate in New York with the theme: “NIDOA Renaissance: Leveraging on New Generation Leadership.”

The statement was made available on Wednesday to newsmen in Abuja by Mr. Saheed Adeleye, NIDOA’s Public Relations Officer.

“NIDOA is a not-for-profit umbrella organisation for all

Nigerian professionals in the Americas.

“Our mission is to promote the spirit of patriotism, networking, and cooperation among Nigerians in the Diaspora for their individual and collective success in the countries of the Americas where they reside,” he said.

According to Engr. Esan, the present board, after a SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat) Analysis, identified a 3-pronged approach to the present challenges facing the organisation.

“The focus areas are NIDOA image redemption, strategic partnerships and giving back to Nigeria and growing NIDOA’s base,” he said.

He said the “three committees were set up to take on this task and will continue to work hard to deliver on expectations within the given timeframe and redeem NIDOA image while encouraging Nigerians in the

diaspora, particularly the younger generation, to join NIDOA.”

He said more information could be accessed on NIDOA’s website; https://www.nidoacontinent.org.

He also said that the BoT leadership has continued to focus on leveraging the new generation of members and leaders to implement most of these activities and will continue same in the coming year.

His words: “We must not forget to mention the NYP- NIDOA Young

Professionals.

“This year, the NIDOA Young Professionals (NYP) have focused on establishing systems and processes to guide the effective operation of the Young Professionals group,’ he said.

He said efforts are also ongoing to put closure to rift in the organisation’s body politics.

“The legal team have been challenged to take the necessary steps to end any litigation and supported by the committee approved at the AGM,” he said.

The Chairman, NIDOA-USA Board of Directors (BoD), Dr Barth Shepkong, expressed hope that the deliberations would lead to concrete and actionable objectives for NIDOA’s renaissance and the growth and development of Nigerians in the Americas.

“It is our hope and desire to bring about a paradigm shift in NIDOA that will engender unity of purpose, cooperation, and understanding among our diaspora community, such that will translate into tangible impact in the lives of our people”.

On his part, Bobby Digi-Olisa, the President of NIDOA in New York, the host chapter, who welcomed members and participants to the occasion, said the organisation has made a giant stride in the state.

“It’s been a pleasure to be your host for this year’s annual NIDOA AGM.

“As you know, New York is the Epcot Center of the world. This is also true about Nigerians in New York.

“We are the Epcot of culture and professional image of NY; from doctors, lawyers, accountants, public service officers, to diverse professionals, the list goes on,” he said.

According to him, the collaborative effort of the chapter members and its young professionals played a vital role in making this year’s AGM a success.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who delivered a goodwill message virtually, assured of the commission’s robust partnership with NIDOA.

“So let’s work together to build a country of ours as we continue to remain proud of all of you in the Diaspora, particularly those of you in America,” she said.

She emphasised on the need to work together as one United Nigeria community in order to achieve greater things for the Diasporans.

New York State’s Senator, Diane Savino, representing District 23 also commended the leadership of NIDOA on the feat the organisation has made in America and Nigeria.

She gave a recognition award to the organisation’s NYC chapter and President.

Current New York City Cultural Commissioner, Laurie A Cumbo, also shared insight on possible cultural projects and collaborations the organisation could pursue.

Emphasis was laid on the need to follow-up the event with the various project ideas shared during the legislative session.

Some of the activities at the event include a morning breakfast meeting with state’s legislators, an afternoon AGM session of members and an evening gala and dinner for members and the community at large.

Participants also used the occasion to pay a tribute to the Edo-born professor, Joseph Igietseme, former chief of the Molecular Pathogenesis Laboratory, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, Georgia in 2002, and the President of NIDOA in South Savannah, Georgia Chapter, who died in May 24, 2022.

A deep appreciation was also extended to the Consulate general of New York, Amb. Peter Lot, for his effort to engage the community and always going the extra mile to address concerns of Nigerians in his region.

Representatives of NIDOA from Sao Paulo, Brazil; Calgary, Canada; Washington, DC; Savannah, Georgia; Columbus, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Minnesota; New Jersey and New York were in attendance.

The AGM 2022 was recorded as a huge success and high expectations set ahead of its next AGM.