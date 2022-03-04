The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has rewarded some officials of the ministry and its agencies for outstanding performance and service in different capacities between 2019 and 2021.

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, presented the awards on Thursday Night in Abuja during the ministerial award at the Fifth Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2022).

The summit dwelt on “Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister presented the awards with the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Management Board, Mr Simbi Wabote and Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo , Permanent Secretary of the ministry, among others.

The awards given were in three different categories of seven each, depending on how the officials served.

NAN reports that the justification for nomination was based on the officer being quite versatile and multi-tasked, exhibiting undeniable commitment and dedication to assigned task with ability to work with minimum supervision.

Speaking to NAN, one of the recipients who bagged first position, Dr Godwin Ekong, Deputy Manager (Regulatory), Nigerian Nuclear Regularly Agency (NNRA), thanked the Minister and panel of judges for finding him worthy.

Role: Divisional Head, Public Exposures and Environmental Safety, Radiological Safety Department.

Ekong expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity given him to give his best to the Job and to the country.

He appreciated the love and interest demonstrated towards him by his colleagues and his office.

Among the recognition and awards given by the minister was a posthumous award under first position to the late Mr Charlse Osareti of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF). (NAN)