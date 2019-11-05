Uche Usim

In line with plans to boost local production and foreign direct investments, the Nigeria Investment Gateway (NIG), a company registered both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria is set to host the 2019 edition of the ‘Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition tagged BONIE2019.

NIG, while inviting various companies and agencies to the event, said the exhibition will focus on a wide range of investment opportunities and high-level engagement meetings among investors, policy-makers and entrepreneurs.

Proudly supported by the British International Institute for Leadership and Management (BIILM) BONIE2019 will bring together potential business oriented speakers to advise participants on how to identify and harness business opportunities.

“It will also give you a unique chance to meet genuine investors in an international environment vis-a-vis investment or funding for a project or business idea.

“For investors, it will be an impressive showcase of the virtually untapped opportunities available across many sectors in Nigeria. It is an avenue that will expose your brand to the largest market in Africa as well as introduce you to millions of Nigerians in Diaspora including business development and partnership opportunities.

“There are exhibition stands and sponsorship packages with preferential access to meet with investors in special ‘Deal Rooms’”, the NIG said.