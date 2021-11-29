By Henry Uche

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Israeli embassy in Nigeria are set for a $300,000 innovation fellowship in Abuja that would feature about 50 Start-ups under i-FAIR Initiative.

The initiative targets five focus areas – Agriculture & Food Security, Food Technology, Renewable Energy/Environmental Management, Medical Devices/Simulation and Social Responsibility/Solutions for Personal responsibilities.

In a statement signed by the head of press/ protocol of NIPC, Daniel Awurum, the Acting Executive Secretary/CEO, of the Commission, Emeka Offor, said the NIPC was committed to seeking and exploring all viable options that could attract, grow and position the Nigeria as an investment destination of choice to investors.

The Ag. CEO stated this just recently when he led a team of the Commission’s staff on a courtesy visit to the Israeli Embassy in Abuja.

The visit was necessitated as the two countries are set to bring together aspiring investors and researchers (i-FAIR) 2021/22 scheduled to hold on December 7 2021 at the Skill “G” Innovation Center, Abuja.

Offor noted, “Nigeria has the most startups in Africa and a dominant force in the tech space but falls short on critical elements that help startups to thrive beyond its founding.

“These critical elements such as digital infrastructure and lack of investment requires investors engagements and start-up supports which the government of Israel through the i-FAIR initiative is bridging. It is our hope that the spread gets wider and we will create awareness of the facility across our development partners.”

Speaking, the Deputy Chief of Mission /Consul of the State of Israel in Nigeria, Yotam Kreiman, expressed gratitude to Federal Government for its support through its MDAs.

“The program featuring 50 start-ups rigorously scrutinized and selected whom upon completion will be exposed to ready- to- invest investors and mentors that will help in ensuring their growth and sustainability. The project will cost $300,000,” he said.

He emphasized that sponsorship of candidates in the center is open to all developmental organizations and individuals who intend to use the facility. “We are indeed very proud of this center the only one affiliated to an Israeli Mission anywhere in the world” he enthused.

i-FAIR initiative was created by a partnership between the Embassy of Israel’s Skill ‘G’ Innovative Center and the Nigeria to provide a platform for Nigerian innovators to unleash and channel their creativity into smart solutions, products and prototypes.

