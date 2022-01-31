By Henry Uche

The Polish ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Joanna Tarnawska has noted with dismay a negative perception of Nigeria by foreign media and an insignificant presence of Polish investors in Nigeria over the years.

The ambassador made this known in Abuja while the Ag. Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Mr Emeka Offor and his team paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish embassy over the weekend.

Though she described Nigeria as a thriving investment destination and expressed interest in identifying areas of cooperation with NIPC, to facilitate the interests of Polish investors in Nigeria, she however noted that another challenge Polish investors face was in identifying credible companies to collaborate with, in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start.

More so a negative perception of Nigeria by foreign media and insignificant number of polish investors in Nigeria,,” she bemoaned.

In response, Mr Offor assured Ambassador Tarnawska of NIPC’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between Poland and Nigeria.

On ascertaining the credibility of companies, Mr Offor stated, “We have always suggested that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can handhold them and take them through the process.” no

“If there are needs to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators, other government agencies or State Governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands,” he said.

Mr. Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an e-OSIC platform – https://swip.nipc.gov.ng/ which grants access to NIPC’s one stop shop remotely, to further ease doing business in Nigeria.

Ambassador Tarnawska committed to a formal visit to NIPC in February, to firm up details of improving the trade and investment relationship between Nigeria and Poland.