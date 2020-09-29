The Nigerian Communication Satellite, NigComSat-1R, is successfully utilising its L-band/SBAS payload as the backbone in a partnership between NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Thales Alenia Space and the Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa, and Madagascar, ASCENA, to provide a Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) that broadcasts signals over Africa and the Indian Ocean (AFI) region.

This is to provide the first SBAS open service in this part of the world on NigComSat-1R satellite, a communications satellite managed and operated by NIGCOMSAT Ltd under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria.

The open service is provided as part of the ‘SBAS for Africa and Indian Ocean’ program which pursues the autonomous provision over the continent of SBAS services to augment the performances of the satellite navigation constellations GPS and Galileo.

The system prototype uses a reference stations network, the SAGAIE network deployed by CNES (National Centre for Space Studies, France) and ASCENA with the support of Thale Alenia Space.

The signal is broadcast via the SBAS payload on NigComSat-1R and uplink station in Abuja (Nigeria). It is compliant with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the Minimum Operational Performance Standard developed by the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA) organization. It will be visible in the whole of Africa and the Indian Ocean up to the West Australia coast and also in Europe.

Managing Director/CEO, NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Dr. Abimbola Alale, said, “we are proud to be part of this programme to provide satellite navigation services in the African and Indian Ocean region.