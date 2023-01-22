From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Management of NIGCOMSAT Ltd has opened up discussion with Management of Hydropolis Free Trade Zone, a subsidiary of Mainstream Energy Solutions, with the view to exploring areas of business interest especially, with the planned Free Trade Zone that is expected to generate a world-class business hub in the country.

The Free Trade Zone sits on over 2000 hectares of land, located at Amfani, in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State, after the famous Kainji Dam says a statement by NIGCOMSAT Spokesperson, Dr. Adamu Idris.

The Free Trade Zone according to the statement, is expected to accommodate a Smart City, Cargo airport, Car Race (Formula 1) race track, etc.

“The proposed collaboration with NIGCOMSAT Ltd is for the deployment of full broadband services for the proposed Smart City.” It said.

The statement quoted the Managing Director, NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Engr. Tukur Mohammed Lawal, describing the gesture as the ‘Game Changer’ for the agency and expressing readiness to provide the necessary services needed for the Smart City. L

“Engr. Lawal maintained that with such massive project, NIGCOMSAT doors are opened for discussions on areas of mutual benefits.

Earlier on, the Managing Director, hydropolis Free Trade Zone, Dr. Abdulmalik Andagi, explained that the visit was to seek collaborations for internet broadband services for the Smart City.

Dr. Ndagi maintained that the Free Trade Zone is expected to create a world class business centre that will accommodate Cargo airport, Smart City, University, Formula 1 car race track amongst others.

“NIGCOMSAT Ltd has requested for a formal proposal which Hydropolis agreed to provide, before setting a technical committee to discuss the takeoff of business transaction.

Hydropolis has also invited NIGCOMSAT Ltd to visit the project site in due course.” Says the statement.