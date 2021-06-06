(NAN)

The Police Command in Niger says 11 people died in an auto crash that occurred at Wuya Village in the Lemu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that other people sustained injuries when the accident occurred on June 5.

Usman said that the accident occurred in the afternoon when the tyre of an articulated vehicle marked KGK 66 EZP punctured.

He said that the vehicle carried 23 motorcycles, leaving Katsina State for Lagos, noting that the police had yet to ascertain the number of passengers in the vehicle.

“Eleven people died on the spot while several others who sustained various degree of injuries were evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida for treatment.

“We have begun an investigation and we warn drivers to desist from carrying people with articulated vehicles.”