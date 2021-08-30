From Kenneth Chiedozie

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has denied an online media report alleging that he will abolish the zoning system ahead of state elections in 2023.

Governor Sani Bello affirmed in a statement that is a law-abiding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cannot go contrary to the laid down process put in place by the party.

‘I don’t have any idea of what they are talking about. As a loyal party man, I am bound by the APC’s modus operandi, in which case, it’s the party in the state that has the responsibility to decide how my successor will emerge and not me,’ the governor stated.

‘No one single-handedly gave me the party’s ticket before my emergence. My candidature was a product of a transparent and fair party process. So, it is only fair that I allow the party to do its work.’

He said that the author of the story wrote from his imagination as it lacked substance as well as merit, and was more of speculation.

According to him, the report is so malicious and an attempt to distract the attention of APC members and the general public.

The governor urged the people of Niger State to disregard the report by mischief makers and rumour mongers, even as he reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, assuring all members of the party in the state of a level playing field for all aspirants.

He added that the party constitution is supreme and will abide by its tenets and other resolutions of the party.

The governor maintained that he will remain focused and continue to serve the people with commitment.

Governor Bello urged the media to always fact-check facts going to the press, saying his office is always open to provide accurate information.

