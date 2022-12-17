From John Adams, Minna

With barely one week after a pensioner slumped and died while protesting over six years of unpaid pension and gratuity in Niger state, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi has donated N2million to the suffering pensioner with a promise to offset all Pensioners entitlements when voted into power in 2023.

The PDP candidate equally donated N12 million supported the Maulud Nabiy (s.a.w) organisation in Niger State as it marks this year’s Eid-Maulud celebration in Minna.

Alhaji Liman Kantigi assured the Pensioners who only last week disrupted the inauguration of newly elected local government chairmen in the state when they blocked the entrance gate of the government house, that he will accord a special priority to issues of pension and gratuity of retired civil servants in the state if voted into power in 2023.

“In 2023 when I assumed office, my key priority will be to clear all backlog of pension arrears, upgrade civil service welfare and provide jobs for the youth”, stressing it is unacceptable that “after 35 years of service, these senior citizens are denied their entitlements for any reason.”

Hon Kantigi said the donation has no political motive as it was meant to support the pensioners and reduce their suffering after one of them slumped and died when he joined his colleagues in a protest.