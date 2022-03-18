From John Adams, Minna

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger has told all political appointees in the state who intend to contest any of the elections to tender their resignation letter this week.

This directive is coming barely a week after Daily Sun exclusively reported that no fewer than 15 serving commissioners were set to dump the cabinet of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in order to pursue their political ambitions in 2023.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The directive contained in a statement in Minna, yesterday, by the party Secretary, Ibrahim Aliyu Khaleel, also enjoined all accredited delegates to take similar step within the same period.

He also urged all affected party faithful to submit their resignation letters to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and the APC state secretary.