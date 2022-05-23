There is uneasy calm in Niger All Progressives Congress (APC) following an alleged change in the delegates’ list by the party in the state.

This development has unsettled both the aspirants and party stakeholders across the state and they have threatened showdown with the party if the list earlier submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission is tempered with.

The change in the list, according to multiple sources, affects both the governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly delegates’ list.

It was further gathered that worst hit in the manipulation is the delegates’ list for senatorial and House of Representatives delegates’ lists from Niger North senatorial district.

Some of the aspirants believed it was a desperate attempt to impose some candidates on the people.

A stakeholders from Niger North said the list from Agwara, Rijau and Kontagora, home of the governor, were heavily tempered with “because Governor Abubakar Sani is interested in the Senate seat and he is bent on ensuring he pick the ticket against all odds.

