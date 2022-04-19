From John Adams, Minna

As Nigerians continue to react over the state pardon granted two former Governors, Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, former Commissioner for Information and culture and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his decision to pardon the two leaders jailed for corruption, describing the action as a setback for his anti-corruption war.

Vatsa said Buhari has not only let Nigerians down, he has rubbished all the gains recorded in the anti-corruption war since 2015 to date, adding that “he has reversed the hand of the clock”.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Vatsa who was reacting to the state pardon granted the two governors in a statement in Minna on Tuesday, wondered why Buhari could contemplate granting corrupt leaders state pardon when the only reason why Nigerians voted for him was his promise to fight corruption in the country.

‘Nigerians saw Buhari as the only Messiah to fight corruption in this country because of his acclaimed transparency, and that was why they massively voted for him in 2015 and 2019.

‘But today those whom we accused of looting and destroying this country are now leading a party that came to fight corruption. Thieves are now heroes in APC, they are being giving red carpet reception, this is a huge disappointment.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the former publicity secretary of the APC in Niger State, while the government is struggling for relevance over it inability to tackle the Insecurity and the rising poverty level among Nigerians, the state pardon granted the two corrupt former governors has further de-marketed the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

‘I have no regret campaigning for President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress in 2015 and 2019, but if i say I am disappointed in this government is an understatement. Things have gone from bad to worst and nobody is ready to admit the reality because of their selfish political ambitions.’

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The APC chieftain pointed out that it is disheartening to hear some Presidential Aspirants telling Nigerians that they will continue from where Buhari stopped, wondering whether they are telling Nigerians that the killings will continue or they will continue with the existing hardship and hunger in the land.

‘Whoever tells Nigerians that he will continue with what is currently going on in the country means that he has nothing to offer Nigerians. As a member of this party, I am not proud of this government,’ he added.

On the chances of the ruling APC retaining power in 2023, Vatsa said: ‘I have only one vote, so I think Nigerians will decide.’