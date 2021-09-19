From John Adams, Minna

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, Jonathan Vatsa has lambasted the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the red carpet reception accorded former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode for his defection, describing it as shocking and embarrassment to the party.

Vatsa said now that those who were branded yesterday as “looters” of the country’s treasury are being giving red carpet reception in Aso Rock, it has further put to question, the anti corruption stands of the present administration, saying that “Treasury looters are now heroes in APC. Everything is finished”.

Vatsa who spoke to Journalists in an interview in Minna on Sunday pointed out that the desperation at which those that were called thieves yesterday are being wooed and coerce into the ruling party is not only an embarrassment but a confirmation that “the party has lost direction”.

According to the former publicity secretary of the party in Niger state, “I am high dumbfounded and shocked not because Femi Fani Kayode defected to the party, but the kind of red carpet reception accorded him and in Aso Rock before the Chief anti corruption crusader himself.

“All Nigerians, including Mr. President knows the controversy surrounding the N2billion Portharcourt airport runway contract under Femi Fani Kayode as Minister of Aviation and his Involvement in the Dasukigate.

“It is sad to see those who looted the country with reckless-abandon and contributed to the economic problem the country is facing today, being received as heroes for defecting to APC, and being received by President.

“I have said this before and am saying it again that APC needs to apologize to Nigerians that it has missed it. We failed this country in totality, and the honorable thing to do is to say we are sorry.

“When we are beginning to eat our vomits, it means that the entire system has entered reverse gear. The party has continue to de-market itself before Nigerians through the actions of its leadership everyday.

“I wondered what value will some of these defectors add to the party. The APC as a party is beginning to behave like an illegitimate child looking or struggling for survival at all means”, he added.

Vatsa therefore, mockingly advised secession Activists, Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho to take a step of faith and join APC and have their sins forgiving, adding that “I will not be surprised if Kanu and Igboho joined APC and are released from prison.

“That is the level of desperation that APC found itself, no matter the level of your corruption, when you join APC you become a saint. It is sad and very unfortunate”, Vatsa submitted.