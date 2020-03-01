John Adams, Minna

A former Commissioner for Information and Culture and a Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, has thrown his weight behind the recent statement credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa, saying presidency should rotate back to the South in 2023 to guarantee peace and corporate existence of Nigeria as a country.

“People like us have said this before. But some selfish politicians thought that our voice does not count. Now that people like El-Rufai have seen the wisdom in it and have come out to declare his support for power shift to the south, I think we should commend him”, he said.

Vatsa maintained that the only way to ensure instability of the polity was to allow power to shift to the southeast. “Everything is not based on the Constitution. What we are after is political stability in the country. And if we have to achieve this, there must be a rotation of power between the North and the South,” Vatsa declared.