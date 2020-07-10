John Adams, Minna

As Nigerians await the out come of the ongoing investigation of the suspended Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Boss, Ibrahim Magu, a Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) and former commissioner for information, culture, and tourism in Niger state, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa has urged the federal government to ensure that the findings of the investigation panel is make public.

Vatsa said that is the only way Nigerians can believe and have confidence in the anti-corruption war of the Buhari administration which is already suffering credibility problem because of the way and manner the anti-corruption war is being prosecuted.

The APC Stalwart in a statement in Minna on Friday titled “now that the hunter is being hunted: Where is the fight against corruption”, pointed out that the probe of Magu is an embarrassment to the anti-corruption crusade of this administration.

“This is a clear indication that there are monumental corruption going on in high places in this administration. It is quite disturbing because the only qualification that brought APC to power in 2015 was integrity but the corruption in the system today is very scaring.

“I urged the federal government to ensure that the outcome of the probe panel is made public for Nigerians to see, that is the only way that the people can believe and have confidence in the anti-corruption war of the Buhari administration.

“The anti-corruption war of this government has suffered a lot of credibility problems because of the way and manner it is being prosecuted. This is an opportunity for the government to build confidence in Nigerians by making the findings public.

The former publicity secretary of the party further urged the federal government to make sure that all those involved in the diversion of the looted funds under EFCC custody be exposed and made to face the law, adding “Nigerians are awaiting anxiously for the outcome of the investigation and the next line of action”.

Vatsa, therefore, suggested that the law establishing EFCC must be revisited because of experience with past Chairmen of the Agency, stressing that with the current structure of the anti-graft Agency where men of the Nigerian police are at helm of affairs will not achieve the desire results.