From John Adams, Minna

A group opposed to the consensus arrangements by the Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the conduct of its state congresses has organised its own parallel congress in Minna, the state capital, on Saturday, to elect its executives.

While the government-backed group converged at the Justice Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre for its congress, attended by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the aggrieved group who were denied screening for various positions in the state executive after they claimed to have bought nomination forms, converged at the Abdulsalami Abubakar Youths Centre for their congress.

They later shifted the venue to a shopping complex along Bay Clinic road after government agents sealed up the initial venue, claiming that the place was not properly secured by the group.

The factional executives, however, emerged after an affirmation by over 1,500 party delegates that attended the parallel congress.

Factional chairman Nasiru Yusuf Ubandiya said after the affirmation by the delegates that the congress the group held was legal as there were INEC representatives, congress committee from Abuja, security agencies, CSOs and other stakeholders who witnessed the election.

He said that the election showed that he scored the highest vote in the 1,467 votes cast and was returned elected as the democratically elected chairman of the APC to pilot the affairs of the party in the state for the next four years while Honorable Noami Dauda is the Secretary.

He promised to take the APC in Niger State to the next level while calling on all party stakeholders and members to give the new administration all the necessary support and cooperation adding that they have forgiven all those that have wronged them and the party.

‘Today’s historic victory is the beginning of a new era and leadership with focus, vision and agenda to build the party through inclusive member participation in the program of activities, policy and decision of the party especially, gender balancing in elective and appointive position and decision-making process in the party.

‘I wish to state that my administration will operate open policy in the spirit of reconciliation, democracy and good governance.’

However, at the Justice Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre, the government-backed congress elected a former Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro. emerged as the Chairman after the consensus arrangements and Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu Khalee emerged as secretary.

Others are Mallam Idris N Mohammed as State Treasurer, Mallam Shuaibu Isah (Assistant Secretary), and Mallam Shuaibu Abbas (Legal Adviser).

