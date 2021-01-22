From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State House of Assembly, yesterday, endorsed the bid of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to become Nigeria’s President come 2023, saying it was the turn of the North Central to produce the country’s President.

The House took the decision when the 25-member Kogi State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole Olusola, paid an advocacy visit to solicit the support of the Niger House for the candidature of Bello as President in 2023.

The lawmakers, who were present during the advocacy visit, resolved to support the governor’s 2023 ambition, saying the North Central has been sidelined since the return of democracy in 1999.

The members, who urged all the six North Central states to cue behind the ambition of Yahaya Bello for 2023, noted that as a young and vibrant governor, and with the “not too young to rule bill” already assented to by president Buhari, he (Bello) remains the best candidate for the number one position in 2023.