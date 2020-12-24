Niger State House of Assembly, yesterday, impeached its Majority Leader, Abba Mohammed and deputy, Binta Mamman, for alleged negligence of duty.

However, during deliberations, the legislators reversed the impeachment of the deputy leader because she was in isolation, recovering from a coronavirus infection.

The lawmakers said the impeachment of the majority leader, who represents Borgu constituency would stand, as he was absent from plenary at a time the presentation of the report of the 2021 budget estimate was being made.

Motion for the impeachment was moved by member representing Bida 1, Bako Alfa and seconded by member representing Wushishi, Mohammed Lokogoma.