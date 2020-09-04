The Niger House of Assembly has promised to donate an ambulance to the state branch of the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC) to enable the society render effective humanitarian services.

Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, Speaker of the State Assembly, made the pledge on Friday in Minna while receiving 20 refuse containers donated to the assembly by the Red Cross society.

“The state house of assembly will support you with an ambulance to enable you discharge your humanitarian job to the people of Niger state,” he said.

Wuse, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ndagi Baba, promised that the assembly would continue to support and cooperate with the state branch of the NRC for optimal performance.

He also said that the 9th Assembly would work with the red cross to ensure that residents of the state are sensitised on the spread and dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker, who thanked the red cross for the gesture promised to utilise the refuse containers effectively.

He commended the society’s activities in Nigeria for assisting victims of flood in the state and called for sustenance of such gesture.

Wuse also thanked the society for training and retraining of its volunteers in various aspects of humanitarian duties in the state.

Earlier, Malam Sanusi Salis, Divisional Secretary of the society in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state, said the donation was to contribute to the sanitary condition of the assembly complex.

Salis appealed for support and cooperation to enable the society perform creditably. (NAN)