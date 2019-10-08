The Niger State House of Assembly has received the names of 17 commissioner-nominees from Gov. Abubakar Bello for screening and confirmation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list comes more than four months after the governor was sworn into office for a second term.

Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, Speaker of the house, said that the submission of the list was in line with section 192 subsections 1 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The House, thereafter, resolved to consider the list at its next executive session before fixing a date for the screening of the nominees.

The nominees include Nasara Dan-Malam, Zakari Abubakar, Haliru Jikantoro, AbdulMalik Sarkin Daci, Mukhtar Nasaleh, Ramatu Yardua, Ibrahim Panti, Hannatu Saleh.

Others are Mustapha Jibrin, Yusuf Suleiman, Emmanuel Umar, Mohammed Idris, Tanko Zakari, Sunday Kolo, Haruna Dukku, Mamman Musa and Maku Sidi.

NAN reports that eight out of the 17 nominees are returnees having served in the first tenure of the present administration. (NAN)