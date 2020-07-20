John Adams, Minna

An investigation by the Niger State House of Assembly into the activities of the state Task Force on COVID-19 took a dramatic dimension at the weekend with the uncovering of a secret warehouse where food items by individuals and corporate organisations worth millions of naira meant for COVID-19 palliative were stacked.

The items donated to the state government for onward distributions to the people as palliatives to reduce the hardship experienced as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus were discovered in different warehouses in Minna, the state capital.

Worried by the outcry from members of the public on ways and manner in which the state Task Force on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Metane handled it activities, including how monies approved for the committee were expended, the House had set up an adhoc committee to investigate the activities of the committee.

The committee chaired by Mallam Malik Madaki Bosso, member representing Bosso constituency, visited the warehouses where these items were stacked following a tip off from the public.