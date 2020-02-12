The Niger State House of Assembly yesterday urged the state government to declare a state of emergency in all the local government areas of the state as a result of insecurity.

The call followed the discussion on the floor during a motion on a matter of urgent public importance presented by Malik Bosso, representing Bosso Constituency at the plenary in Minna yesterday.

Reports have it that the Assembly wants the security issue to be treated as a matter of urgency.

After the legislators took turns to criticize the security situation in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, the speaker , took the members to task, urging the committee on security and other members to interface with heads of security agencies and relevant security stakeholders in the state to tackle the menace.

Bosso had raised a serious alarm over insecurity in most parts of the state particularly in Gurumana, Shiroro local government area, where over 300 bandits recently ravaged and carted away cattle and property worth millions of naira.