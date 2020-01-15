Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the recent terrorist attack in the Republic of Niger.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, said in a statement issued in Abuja, that given the spate of terrorist attacks in Niger and across West Africa, the ECOWAS Commission is renewing its commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms.

Brou also said the Commission is searching for a lasting solution under the regional counter-terrorism plan in order to enhance peace and security for the well-being of the people of the region and the economic development of member states.

Brou stated that he learned with deep sadness and great indignation of the terrorist attack of January 9.

Brou noted that the attack on the Nigerien military unit stationed at Chinegodar, Tillaberi region, at the country’s border with Mali, left dozens of soldiers dead and many more injured.

“While joining in the three-day national mourning ordered by the Government of Niger, the ECOWAS Commission strongly condemns the dastardly and senseless criminal act,” he said.

The ECOWAS Commission further expressed condolences to the Government and people of Niger and, in solemn remembrance of the valiant soldiers that lost their lives, commiserated with the bereaved families and expressed the hope for a quick recovery to the wounded.

“ECOWAS Commission wishes to reiterate unwavering support to the Government and people of Niger in their efforts to ensure that the perpetrators and likely sponsors are found so that the victims receive justice,” Brou said.