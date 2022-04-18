From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has confirmed the death of a policeman while several others were injured in Saturday’s bloody attacks on Gwada community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the gunmen have established contact with families of some of the abducted victims, demanding N2 million for the release of each of them. A relation of one of the victims said “they (gunmen) gave our daughter a phone to call us and when we spoke to them, they were asking for N2 million. We offered N400,000, but they refused.”

However, the government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, said several of the gunmen were neutralised by the security agents after a fierce gun battle.

The statement was, however, silent on the number of civilians killed by the gunmen and those abducted, but a source close to the affected community said four people were killed, while an unspecified number of people were abducted.