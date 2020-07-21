John Adams, Minna

Armed Banditry and kidnaping have again resumed in Niger communities barely three weeks after the last incident was recorded with the abduction of no fewer than 16 in Magani and Tungan-Bako communities in Rafi local government area of the state.

The 16 people were abducted at a broad daylight on Monday at about 11am when most of the people were in their farms.

According to an eyewitness, among those kidnapped are a driver of a member of the state house of Assembly from the area, including two housewives and their little children.

It was gathered that eight people were kidnapped from Magami Community while six others were abducted at Tungan bako.

The kidnappers were said to be numbering about 21 as they stormed the communities in a commodore like manner, riding on motorcycles and reportedly shot into the air to instill fears into the people.

The bandits were reported to have moved from house to house dispossessing the people of their valuable items but nobody was killed.

The last bandit incident occurred on May 16 when about nine bandits were killed by a combined efforts of police and the vigilantes group in Kagara, the headquarters of Kagara local government area of the state.

In this latest attack, It was gathered that several heads of cattle were rustled by the armed bandits.

However drama ensued between the bandits and their victims when half way into the journey, one of those kidnapped at Tungan- Bako village was released by the bandits to go and search for the ransom since none of them (victims) had cell phone for the abductors to make contacts with the relations.

When contacted the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the story but did not give details.