John Adams, Minna

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa has raised the alarm over the sustained onslaught by armed bandits on some communities across four local government areas in his constituency without any response to tackle the situation.

Senator Musa described as worrisome that despite several appeals and outcry by himself and the people, thete was no effort from the government to tackle the activities of the bandits, “as the situation has remained unabated and the bandits continue to unleash terror on my people”.

Senator Sani Musa in a statement in Minna on Sunday after weeks of sustained attacks by bandits on communities in Munya, Shiroro, Paikoro and Rafi local government areas of the state, pointed out that “the havoc rendered by bandits to my people in the past few months is immeasurable”.

It would be recalled that in the last three weeks, no fewer than 20 people including four soldiers and a village head have been killed in different attacks across 30 communities in the four local government areas of the senatorial district.

Also, about 47 people, including the son of the district head of Beni in Munya local government have been kidnapped and are still being held by the bandits who have in total, demanded a ransom of N71.5 million before their victims could regain their freedom.

While the bandits that kidnapped 32 people, including the son of the district head of Beni are demanding N49million ransom, the abductors of 15 people in latest attacks in kukoki in Shiroro local government are demanding N22.500m ransom for the 15 victims.

Also the bandits have continued their attacks unabated; over 5,000 people, mostly women and children have been forced to abandoned their ancestral homes across the four local government areas, and Senator Musa warned that there is possibility of food crisis in the affected communities.

“My people have sold everything including their food produce to pay for ransom for the release of their loved ones. There is increasing level of hunger and starvation”, he lamented.

According to him “for several months now, my people (the people of Niger East) have not had a moment of solitude. Bandits have taken away sleep from their eyes, be it in the day time or at night. Many lives have been cut short, women have been raped, some even before their spouse, children have been turned to orphans and many have been abducted with huge ransoms being demanded. Cattle are being rustled, farm produce and other valuables are stolen. This is besides thousands of persons who have been rendered homeless.”

Senator Musa expressed disappointment that despite several calls and appeals to concerned authorities for action on the situation, not much had been done, describing as unfortunate a situation where people are being left to protect themselves.

According to him, he was forced to cut short his trip after he received news of the fresh attacks by the bandits.