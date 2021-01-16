From John Adams, Minna

Despite the security situation in the state, the Niger State government has said that it has no immediate plan to engage youths in the fight against armed banditry and other criminal elements in the state.

The government described as baseless and untrue, reports in some social media that the state government had concluded plans to recruit about 4,000 youths across the 25 local government areas of the state to fight the security challenges in the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mallam Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji in a statement in Minna dismissed as false the report trending on some social media claiming that the state had concluded plans to recruit about 4,000 youths to fight insecurity in the state.

“That is fake news and the imagination of the reporter. The state government has no immediate plan to engage our youths to fight the insecurity in the state,” Daji said.

The commissioner who dissociated himself from the said publication pointed out that he had not in any forum made any public statement to that effect.

Sarkin Daji though admitted that it was a known fact that the state was facing serious security challenges, occasioned by the activities of the armed bandits, the government had no immediate plan to engage the youths in the fight against armed bandits.